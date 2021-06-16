Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 702,214 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.70% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $54,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

