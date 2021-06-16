Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 74,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.