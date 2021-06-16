Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $8.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $44.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 10,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

