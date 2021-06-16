Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE PKE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,309. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

