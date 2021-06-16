Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $70.46

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

