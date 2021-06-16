$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $391.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02. Kforce has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

