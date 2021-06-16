Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,378 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,169. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

