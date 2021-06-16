Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 59,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,300. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

