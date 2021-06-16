Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,040 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

