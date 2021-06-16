Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 346.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Essex Property Trust worth $79,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.96. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

