OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

