CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 4.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 23,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 700,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.