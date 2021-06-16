Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.32

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 25371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

