Nuance Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the average volume of 850 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,740.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

