Glenview Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,163. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

