Northern Trust Corp Has $1.74 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 339,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,738,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.37. 98,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.