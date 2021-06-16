Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

