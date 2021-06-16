Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $200.10. 10,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,266. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

