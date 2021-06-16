Glenview Trust Co Purchases 815 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,750. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

