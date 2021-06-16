Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Endava were worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,258. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.68.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

