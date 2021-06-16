Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. 574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,367 shares of company stock worth $5,397,738 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

