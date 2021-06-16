Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,255 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,357,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,302,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,880,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

KR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 58,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

