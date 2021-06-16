Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Decreases By 42.0%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,513,800 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 21,583,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,712.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CPAMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

