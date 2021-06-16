Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

