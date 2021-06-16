Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) PT at $73.00

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 5,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

