Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $30.69

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

