Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,587. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $834.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

