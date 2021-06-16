Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

