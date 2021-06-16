Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.96. 2,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

