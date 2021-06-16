Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 18,724 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 65,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock valued at $35,768,083 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 269,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,779,844. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

