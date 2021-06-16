Glenview Trust Co Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Fluor worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $14,852,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $13,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,141. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

