Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY remained flat at $$50.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

