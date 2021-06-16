5,816 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

