Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.55. 152,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

