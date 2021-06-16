Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $26.40

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.54. 17,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.