Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Drops By 43.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

FTAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.