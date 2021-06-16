Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,013. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

