Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $60.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.31. 14,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

