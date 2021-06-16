Short Interest in Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) Decreases By 42.9%

Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STYLA remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,104. Styleclick has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

About Styleclick

Styleclick, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce technology and services to companies in search of effective and profitable outsourced online strategies. Its services and products include website design and development; product imaging and presentation; merchandising and online sales; and visualization and merchandising technologies.

