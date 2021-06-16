Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $52.22

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 25,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

