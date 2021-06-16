Analysts Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target at $70.63

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. 26,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,963. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

