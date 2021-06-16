Energo Price Reaches $0.0109 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $997.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded 105.1% higher against the US dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.00760993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00082724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.36 or 0.07686531 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

