Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,404.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $7,404.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $723.56 or 0.01845060 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015623 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.