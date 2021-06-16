Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $39.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. 185,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

