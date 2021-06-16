Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Cap Hits $11.16 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $108,731.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,469,371 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

