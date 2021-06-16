First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,921,591 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

