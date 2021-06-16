Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 779,915 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

