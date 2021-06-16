The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,145.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,015.59. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,141.02.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

