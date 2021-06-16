MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $362.00 and last traded at $358.80. 7,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

