BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATZAF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.